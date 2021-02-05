Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 1,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49.

About Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN)

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

