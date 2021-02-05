Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

Shares of BHE stock remained flat at $$27.60 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,052. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,376.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

