Benchmark Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.68 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Benchmark Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00004162 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $17.38 million and $1.68 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00167532 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063944 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00075851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00229729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042588 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 63,076,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,732,968 tokens. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

