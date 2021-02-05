Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Shares Up 5.4%

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.43. 711,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 315,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNFT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $464.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 281,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.