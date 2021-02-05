Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

