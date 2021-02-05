Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.
RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
NYSE:RIO opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.89. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
