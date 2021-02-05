Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

THQQF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 2,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08. Embracer Group AB has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.