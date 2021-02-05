Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 203,590 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000. HP accounts for about 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. 93,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,456,547. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.