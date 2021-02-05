Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $2.84 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,273 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.94. The company had a trading volume of 239,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average is $185.81.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.