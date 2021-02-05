Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $4.64 Million in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,159 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 30,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.18. 110,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,935. The company has a market capitalization of $405.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.64. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

