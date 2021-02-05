Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

