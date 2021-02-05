Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.74. 613,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.