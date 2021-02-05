Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after buying an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after buying an additional 49,555 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $700,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.38. 715,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,569,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.14 and a 200 day moving average of $299.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $330.33.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

