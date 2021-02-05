Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. 19,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $62.39.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.