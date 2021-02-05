Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 29,153 SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 239,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.62. 720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,118. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $74.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.67.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

