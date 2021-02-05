Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 96,492 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

International Paper stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.89. 91,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.