Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $2.08 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.52. 2,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,112. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.