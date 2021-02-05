Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $3.38 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after purchasing an additional 349,009 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.57. 348,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,564,149. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.37.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

