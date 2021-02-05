Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $3.92 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,261 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 71,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,868. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

