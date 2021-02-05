Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.25.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

