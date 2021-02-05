Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,382. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day moving average is $136.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

