Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. 140166 boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

