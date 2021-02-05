Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.54% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,686. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23.

