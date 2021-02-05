Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.54% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,686. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.