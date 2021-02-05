Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.41.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

