Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.58.

Shares of NOC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $300.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,674. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $374.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.76 and its 200 day moving average is $314.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

