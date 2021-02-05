Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,638. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

