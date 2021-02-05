Berger Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after acquiring an additional 718,852 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,677,000 after acquiring an additional 572,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.95. 16,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,928. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

