Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.86

Shares of Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.86 and traded as low as $32.00. Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 70,467 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.86. The firm has a market cap of £82.75 million and a P/E ratio of -22.86.

About Berkeley Energia Limited (BKY.L) (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

