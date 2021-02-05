Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Compass Point

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:BHLB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. 20,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,778. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $940.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.