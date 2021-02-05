Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 68,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.82. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $57.94.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

