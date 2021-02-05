Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Price Up 9.4% Following Strong Earnings

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.26. Approximately 2,202,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,041,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

