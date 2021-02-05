Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Price Up 9.4% Following Strong Earnings

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.26. Approximately 2,202,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,041,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.
The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
