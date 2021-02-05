Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

BRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Berry Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

