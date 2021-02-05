Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will post sales of $17.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.43 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $15.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year sales of $47.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.76 billion to $48.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $50.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE:BBY opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 58,115 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

