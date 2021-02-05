BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (HBU.TO) (TSE:HBU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

BetaPro Gold Bullion 2x Daily Bull ETF (HBU.TO) (TSE:HBU)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.72 and last traded at C$11.84. Approximately 30,782 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 26,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.70.

