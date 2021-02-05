BetProtocol (BEPRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01247405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.00 or 0.06388229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005931 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020217 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol (BEPRO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

