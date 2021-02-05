BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $470.95 Million

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $470.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $464.90 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $487.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

