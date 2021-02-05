BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BHP. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.28. 31,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,227. The stock has a market cap of $108.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,801,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,734,000 after buying an additional 141,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BHP Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $112,219,000 after buying an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 978,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,589,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BHP Group by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 352,506 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,419,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

