Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) (LON:BIDS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $6.30. Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 1,393,519 shares.

The company has a market cap of £25.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) Company Profile (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group Plc (BIDS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.