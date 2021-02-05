BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 6.1%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $81.51 and last traded at $82.30. Approximately 1,423,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,988,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.50 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $98.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General Catalyst Gp V, Llc sold 981,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $64,568,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock valued at $176,943,323.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

