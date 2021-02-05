Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 15,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $44.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.69. 6,412,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $190.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -355.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 238.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

