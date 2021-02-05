Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 15,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $2,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $44.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.69. 6,412,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,054. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $190.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -355.17.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
