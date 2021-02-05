Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Bill.com stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a PE ratio of -268.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,436.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $6,218,328.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,328.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,134 shares of company stock worth $38,398,908. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

