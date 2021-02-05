Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Shares of BILL opened at $139.87 on Friday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $94,493.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,436.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $197,357.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,134 shares of company stock worth $38,398,908. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

