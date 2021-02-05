Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

Shares of BILL opened at $139.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.42. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a PE ratio of -268.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $56,339.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,134 shares of company stock valued at $38,398,908 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

