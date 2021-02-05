Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%.

Shares of BILL traded up $44.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,054. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $190.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a PE ratio of -355.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.71.

In other news, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $197,357.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,431,224.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 64,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $6,218,328.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,218,328.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 316,134 shares of company stock worth $38,398,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

