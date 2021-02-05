Binance USD 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.61 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $2.61 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.01295325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.59 or 0.06419033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,575,640,351 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

