Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as high as $4.95. Bio-Path shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 505,798 shares.

BPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a market cap of $21.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

