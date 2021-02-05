Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $725.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $660.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.17.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO traded up $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $610.76. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,570. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $648.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $591.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45,123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,338,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 8,319,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,193,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after buying an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,293,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 207,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,149,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.