Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $197.74

Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) (LON:BIOM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $197.74 and traded as low as $188.00. Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 5,829 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £7.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) Company Profile (LON:BIOM)

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in China, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, India, South Africa, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biome Technologies plc (BIOM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.