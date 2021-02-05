BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.52

BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and traded as high as $7.52. BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 67,491 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$7.00 target price on BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th.

The stock has a market cap of C$96.04 million and a PE ratio of 23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.88.

BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) Company Profile (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

