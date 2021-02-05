BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Analysts forecast that BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce $119.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. BioTelemetry posted sales of $112.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $446.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.68 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $513.03 million to $516.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

