BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.95 Million

Analysts forecast that BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) will announce $119.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 million. BioTelemetry posted sales of $112.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $446.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.68 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $514.52 million, with estimates ranging from $513.03 million to $516.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioTelemetry.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.
Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72.
About BioTelemetry
BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.
