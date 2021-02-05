Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 189963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

BIREF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $513.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

